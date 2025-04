An old video showing heavy artillery attack by Indian security forces is viral falsely linking it to the recent terror attack in Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The video is being shared with a false claim that it shows the Indian Army attacking 12 Pakistani soldiers in retaliation for the Pahalgam incident.

BOOM found that the video has been on the internet since April 2020, and is not related to the current situation. We also did not find any credible report that the Indian Army has in retaliation launched an attack on Pakistani soldiers. On April 22, 2025, terrorists opened fire on tourists and locals, killing 26 in the Baisaran Valley area of Pahalgam of Kashmir. The Resistance Front, a shadow group linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for what is being called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the terror torn Valley. Families of the victims have alleged that the attackers targeted Hindu male tourists, asking for identities and names before killing them. In response to the attack, India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and announced a downgrade in diplomatic relations with Pakistan. Measures included the expulsion of Pakistani military advisors posted at the High Commission in New Delhi, the immediate closure of the Attari-Wagah border check post and all cross-border movement, and the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals. The handle @Realbababanaras, shared the video with the text, "BREAKING: At least 12 Pakistani soldiers killed, 3 posts & 2 artillery positions destroyed after Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation in the Tatta Pani Sector. Heavy artillery and mortar shelling reported. (Sources). More details soon."







Archive link.

We have previously debunked several pieces of misinformation peddled by the handle. Read it here and here. Fact Check BOOM found that the viral video is old and been available online since April 2020. We first ran a reverse image search on the keyframes and found the same video uploaded by a Facebook page, IAF Garud on April 15, 2020.

BOOM also found the same video uploaded by Republic Bharat on June 14, 2020. We were able to verify that while the video shows same events, it is an inverted version of the viral video. According to Republic Bharat's news report, the video is from Poonch and shows the Indian army firing at the Pakistan side after allegations of ceasefire violation.