A video showing a building being hit by airstrikes as a photojournalist tries to take photos is being shared with the false claim that it shows destruction in Israel caused by airstrikes by Iran's military forces.

BOOM found that the video is old and from Gaza, showing a building being destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in 2021.

Iran has vowed to retaliate after the U.S. military came to Israel's support and targeted Iranian nuclear sites on June 22, 2025. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran began with Israel's Operation Rising Lion, launched over concerns about Iran's nuclear activities. In response, Iran attacked Israeli cities, further escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Claim

Several verified X users shared the video with a Hindi caption that translates to, 'He is a camera man, I have to admit, he has not missed a single scene. Just think where will you get such a good scene, after seeing the whole of Israel turning into rubble, this camera man did not miss a single point. Iran turned the building into sawdust in such a way that Israel was left speechless.'

(Original Text in Hindi: कैमरा मैन है भाई मानना पड़ेगा, एक भी सीन मिस नहीं किया है। सोचिए इतना बढ़िया सीन कहां मिलेगी, पूरा इजरायल को मलबे में बदलते देख एक भी प्वाइंट को मिस नहीं किया ये कैमरा मैन ने ईरान ने बिल्डिंग को बुरादा में ऐसा तब्दील किया कि इजरायल के पंखच्चे उड़ा दिए)

What We Found: Video Is From Gaza, 2021

1. ABC News Report From May 2021: We first broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them. The search led us to the same video reported by ABC News on May 14, 2021, which stated that it shows the moment an Israeli airstrike hit and levelled the 14-story Al-Shorouk Tower in Gaza during a conflict between Israel and Hamas at that time.

2. CNN Photojournalist Witnessed The Attack: US-based news outlet CNN reported that the incident occurred during the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on May 10, 2021. According to the report, CNN photojournalist Ibrahim Dahman witnessed the destruction of the Al-Shorouk Tower in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike. International news agency Reuters later reported on May 21, 2021, that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire following 11 days of fighting.