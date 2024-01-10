A video showing a group of protesters with Modi masks staging an anti-India demonstration in Maldives in June last year is being shared on social media falsely claiming it is recent after strain in ties between both countries.

On January 7, 2024, the Maldives government of President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly suspended three ministers for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians. The three ministers had criticised PM Modi for his post on X (formerly Twitter) over his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project it as an alternative tourist destination for Indians, instead of going to the Maldives.

The recent row has led to misinformation on social media shared by several Indian users.

In the 1.09 minutes video, a group of protesters wearing Modi masks can be seen mocking him. The video is being shared with the caption on Facebook that reads, "A huge protest in Maldives against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. After week ago Maldives prime minister's controversial statement. #maldives #india #narendramodi #tourism #boycottmaldives #lakshdweep"







Click here to view



BOOM also received the same video on our WhatsApp tipline number (+91 77009 06588), with a similar misleading caption asking about it.













BOOM found that the viral video is from June 2023, when protesters at the the 'India out' protests were mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maldives. The video is not related to the ongoing controversy and not recent as being claimed on social media.

We ran a keyword search with "India out Maldives protest" on YouTube and found news reports from July 2023 with the same visuals as in the viral video.

The title of the video, which was published by Hindustan Times on July 1, 2023, with the title, "Maldivian Govt Decries 'India Out' Protests; Says 'Won't Tolerate Hatred Against Modi...;"



The title of the video, which was published by Hindustan Times on July 1, 2023, with the title, "Maldivian Govt Decries 'India Out' Protests; Says 'Won't Tolerate Hatred Against Modi...;"

The caption of the video reads, "The Maldivian government hit the damage control button after the "India Out" campaign by the country's opposition on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. The Maldivian government has called the campaign against India a "dishonourable act and attempt to provoke hatred." They also slammed the use of Narendra Modi masks during the protests. Bashing the opposition, the Maldivian government said it firmly stands by its "India First" policy."





We also found news reports on the protests back then which were organised by then opposition parties. At the demonstrations that took place on June 29, 2023, some of the protestors wore masks depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while others held banners that read, "India Out" reported Scroll.









The report further added opposition parties in Maldives have been using the “India Out” campaign since 2020 to target the government.

The video in the news report was attributed to X (formerly known as Twitter) user @RazzanMDV from Maldives. The caption of the post from June 29, 2023, read, "#IndiaOut". The visuals in this match with the viral video.







Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was sworn in back in November 2023, and has broken with Maldives foreign policy, as he was elected after a divisive anti-India campaign. Soon after taking office, Muizzu doubled down on a campaign and demand that India should withdraw troops from the Maldives. In December 2023, Muizzu stated that the Indian government had agreed to withdraw Indian soldiers.




