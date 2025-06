A viral video showing a fire that broke out in a parking lot in Chongqing, China, is being falsely shared on social media as the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack in Tel Aviv, Israel. The footage was also aired by news outlet Republic Bangla claiming to show an attack on the headquarters of Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad.

On June 13, Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" against Iran, sparking a series of attacks and counterattacks between the two countries. Iran claimed its strike targeted the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, but Israel has denied this assertion.

What we found 1. Video of the fire is from Chongqing, China. BOOM ran a reverse image search using keyframes of the viral video and found a post by Sputnik Arabic from June 11, 2025. The caption of the post states that a bike exploded in a parking lot of electric bikes in Chongqing, China, causing a fire.



📹التكنولوجيا الحديثة تسببت بحريق في الصين



انتشرت على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو لحريق هائل في مدينة تشونغتشينغ الصينية



وحسبما أفاد إعلام محلي، فقد اندلع الحريق في موقف للدراجات الكهربائية بعد انفجار إحدى وسائل النقل الحديثة هذه pic.twitter.com/URVpLUqLbP — Sputnik Arabic (@sputnik_ar) June 11, 2025



2. News reports on the fire in Chongqing, China According to a BBC report carrying footage similar to the viral video, a major fire occurred at a motorcycle parking lot in Chongqing, Southwest China, on June 11, 2025. A side-by-side comparison is provided below.





Similarly, Chinese state media CGTN reported that the fire began at 1:12 p.m. local time and was fully extinguished within 21 minutes, with no casualties reported.