Scores of social media users are circulating a misleading post containing roughly 13 points purportedly taken from the Indian National Congress' Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



According to the viral post, the INC aims to bring back Triple Talaq or Muslim personal laws and reservation to Muslim persons in government and private jobs. Further, the post claims that the manifesto endorses 'Love Jihad', supports allowing the wearing of burqas in schools, legalizing same-sex marriage, permiting the consumption of beef, and increasing the representation of Muslim judges in the Indian judiciary.

Congress Manifesto is horrible. Never seen such a dangerous manifesto in my life. It's like vision 2047 document of PFI Check these points of manifesto 1. Will bring back triple talak (Muslim personal law) 2. Reservation to Muslim in govt n private jobs (Implement Sachchar…

Archived link to the post.

After reading the manifesto, titled, ‘Nyay Patra’, BOOM found that the word "Muslim" is not mentioned anywhere in it. Additionally, we found that most statements were either false or misleading. The post, which primarily targets the Muslim community, has selectively culled out key points from the manifesto and misinterpreted their intent and meaning.



Several Facebook accounts pushed out the same posts. Find the archived links here and here.

Fact-check

The viral posts pushed out 13 key points purportedly taken from Congress’ manifesto:

Claim 1: “Will bring back triple talak (Muslim personal law).”



Rating: Misleading

Fact: According to the claim, the Congress, if elected to power, would reinstate the Triple Talaq law that had been struck down in 2017. The Supreme Court of India had struck down the law and declared the practice of ‘Triple Talaq’ unconstitutional. The practice permits a husband to immediately divorce his wife by declaring divorce three times in a single sitting, thereby ending the marriage between the two parties.

The claim made by social media users is misleading because the manifesto only says, “We will encourage reform of personal laws. Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned.” There is no mention of the word ‘Triple Talaq’.

Claim 2: “Reservation to Muslim in govt n private jobs (Implement Sachchar committee report).”

Rating: Misleading.

Fact: There is no mention of implementing the Sachar committee report which aimed at looking into the social, economic and educational status of the Muslim community of India.

Instead, the manifesto says, “The reservation of 10 per cent in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be implemented for all castes and communities without discrimination.”

Claim 3, 4 & 5: “Support Love Jihad (right to love).” “Support Burqa in school (right to dress).” “Legalise beef (right to eat everything).”

Rating: Misleading

Fact: The manifesto does not include any reference to the term 'Love Jihad', which is an Islamophobic term primarily popularized by the right-wing, ‘burqa’ or ‘beef’.

Instead, the manifesto says, “We promise not to interfere with personal choices of food and dress, to love and marry, and to travel and reside in any part of India. All laws and rules that interfere unreasonably with personal freedoms will be repealed.”

Claim 6: “End majoritarianism (Hinduism).”

Rating: Misleading

Fact: While the Congress mentions that there is “no place for authoritarianism or majoritarianism” in the country, the manifesto does not talk about ending Hinduism whatsoever.

Under a section called ‘An Appeal’, it says, “While the poor and the middle classes have been hit below the belt, the atmosphere in the country has become hate-filled and divisive. Constitutional values have been pushed to the background and majoritarianism has taken over.” Additionally, the document highlights that pluralism and diversity are fundamental principles of India ethos. It says that, “given the history and the democratic traditions of India, the Congress believes that there is no place for authoritarianism or majoritarianism.”





Claim 7 & 8: “Ban bulldozer action.” “Communal violence bill (will stop mob lynching).”

Rating: True and misleading, respectively.

Fact: While there is no mention about ‘banning bulldozer action’, the term ‘bulldozer justice’ appears twice in the manifesto. They say about being “firmly opposed to extra-judicial illegal measures like mob lynching, police encounter killings and bulldozer justice.” and promises to “punish the perpetrators in accordance with law.”

Furthermore, there is no mention of bringing in a Bill against communal violence. Hence, this claim is misleading because the manifesto only says that they will “put down with a firm hand hate speeches, hate crimes and communal conflicts.”. They will further “identify the perpetrators of such crimes as well as their sponsors and punish them in accordance with law.”

Claim 9: “Support Gaza (Hamas)”

Rating: False

Fact: The manifesto does not mention Hamas or offer explicit support for Gaza.

In the section on "Foreign Policy," the manifesto discusses how the ruling party has deviated from the consensus on foreign policy that has been maintained since independence. The Congress highlights that the “BJP/NDA government has witnessed marked departures from this consensus, notably on the ongoing Gaza conflict.”

Additionally, the party “pledges to restore India’s global reputation as a voice of peace and moderation in world affairs.”

Claim 10: “Legalise Same Sex Marriage, gender fluidity, trans movement”

Rating: Partly True

Fact: There is no mention of terms like ‘gender fluidity or trans movement’. However, they’ve mentioned that after extensive consultation, the party, it elected to power, “will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.” Additionally, the manifesto also mentions expanding Article 15 and 16 of the constitution “to prohibit discrimination on the ground of ‘disability’, ‘impairment’ or ‘sexual orientation’.”

Claim 11 & 12: “Increase Muslim judges in judiciary”, “Separate loan interest for Muslims.”

Rating: Misleading

Fact: The manifesto does not mention increasing ‘Muslim judges’ in the judiciary, instead, it says that “more women and persons belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and minorities will be appointed as judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court.”

Furthermore, there was no mention of a lower interest rate on loans for the Muslim community.

Claim 13: “Allow treason (No sedition)”

Rating: False

Fact: Words such as ‘treason’ or ‘sedition’ are not found in the manifesto document.

However, the Congress, promises to “de-criminalise the offence of defamation” and provide, “a speedy remedy by way of civil damages.