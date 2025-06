As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, three videos showing people apologising and asking for forgiveness from Iran are circulating as real on social media. BOOM found that all three videos are AI-generated.

The Israel-Iran conflict has entered its eighth day. On June 13, 2025, Israel carried out an airstrike targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities. On June 19, Iran launched an attack that severely damaged the Soroka Medical Center in the Israeli city of Be'er Sheva. In response, Israel’s Defense Minister announced plans to escalate strikes on Iran’s strategic targets.

The Claim

Social media users are sharing the videos to claim that people in Israel have taken to the streets, chanting slogans such as "Iran, forgive us."

Archive link for Facebook and X posts.

What we found

First Video

We ran a reverse image search and traced the video back to a TikTok account named Funkaaaaar, where it was posted on June 17, 2025. This account has shared several similar videos that appear to be AI-generated. We analysed the video using the AI detection tool Hive Moderation, which indicated with over 99% certainty that the video was created using artificial intelligence. Another tool, WasItAI, also confirmed that the video is AI-generated.