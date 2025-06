An unrelated video of a courtroom scuffle in Tbilisi, Georgia, is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows Israeli citizens assaulting the Israeli Defence Minister.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of Iran and Israel exchanging missiles , since the latter launched preemptive strikes against Iran under Operation Rising Lion on June 13, 2025.

The Claim:

The video, which shows security personnel being dragged and pushed around by a group of people, is being shared on X with the caption, "Israeli citizens physically assault the Israeli Defence Minister, who reportedly received a severe beating today."

🚨⛔️ Breaking:

Israeli citizens physically assault the Israeli Defense Minister, who reportedly received a severe beating today. pic.twitter.com/H613L90ehd — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) June 18, 2025

What We Found:

BOOM found that the viral video is from an incident at Tbilisi City Court in Georgia, where tensions ran high during the sentencing of activist Mate Devidze on June 12, 2025.

1. X Replies Pointing Out Video From Georgia: We found several replies stating that the video is not from Israel, but from Tbilisi City Court in Geogia.

2. News Reports Confirms Footage Is From Georgia : Taking cue from this, we did a relevant keyword search and found several footage published by social media users, Georgian journalists and media outlets which matched the visuals in the viral video (here, here and here). These reports indicate that the scuffle broke out during the sentencing of Devidze, who was arrested on charges of assaulting police officers during a protest.

3. Insignia badges match Georgian Bailiffs: We also compared the insignia badges and found that they match with the badges seen on the bailiffs in the footage shot at the Tbilisi City Court.











We also did not find any credible news reports on Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz being assaulted.