No, This Photo Does Not Show Deceased Karnal Farmer Sushil Kajal

BOOM found that the photo shows Mahendra Singh, a protesting farmer, who was injured during the Karnal clashes on August 28.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  2 Sep 2021 6:31 AM GMT
No, This Photo Does Not Show Deceased Karnal Farmer Sushil Kajal

A disturbing image showing a protesting farmer who was recently injured during a police crackdown in Karnal, Haryana, has been misidentified as deceased Sushil Kajal who succumbed to a cardiac arrest reportedly after the protests.

BOOM found that the image viral as deceased Sushil Kajal is of Mahendra Singh, who was severely injured after reported lathicharge by the police on protesting farmers. The image shows Singh bleeding from his head and left eye.

The Haryana state police drew severe criticism for lathi-charging farmers protesting at the Bastara Toll Plaza on the national highway on August 28, 2021. The farmers were demonstrating against a BJP meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the upcoming panchayat polls, reported The Indian Express, when police used force to break the stir.

The official Twitter handle of All India Students Association (AISA) shared the photograph of Mahendra Singh and misidentified him as Sushil Kajal. The photo has been captioned as, "Sushil Kajal, a protesting farmer injured in brutal lathi-charge yesterday, died of heart attack! Shame on BJP led Haryana Police attacking peaceful protestors!"


Click here and here to view the post and here for an archive.

The photo is shared on Facebook with a similar caption.


Click here to view the post.

The photograph has been used with the same caption in Bangla.


Click here to view the post.

Also Read: Old Image From Srinagar Shared As Haryana Police Crackdown On Farmers

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search related to farmer Sushil Kajal's death and found The Quint's news report published on August 31, 2021. The article reported about Kajal's death following a cardiac arrest and published an undated image of a person identified as Kajal. Kajal had suffered a cardiac arrest after being lathi-charged by the Haryana Police, alleged the protesters.

Additionally, BOOM reached out to Jagdeep Singh Aulakh of Bharatiya Kisan Union, who identified the man in the image of the Quint article as Kajal and also stated that he died after a cardiac arrest.

Undated Photo Of Sushil Kajal, Source: The Quint

Who is Sushil Kajal?

According to news reports, Sushil Kajal owned 1.5 acres of land at Raipur Jattan village in Karnal. Senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni stated in a tweet on August 29, 2021, that the deceased was participating in the farmers' agitation against the contentious farm laws for the past nine months.

As per farmer leaders, Kajal received several blows during the clashes and suffered a cardiac arrest from the shock at his residence. Haryana Police, however, denied the death of Kajal due to injuries inflicted by the police.

Man in the viral picture

Bharatiya Kissan Union's Karnal district president Jagdeep Singh Aulakh identified the person in the viral photograph as Mahendra Singh, a resident of Barota village in Karnal. Aulakh further told BOOM that Singh was injured in the protests and is alive.

BOOM reached out to Mahendra Singh, who said, "I have some injuries but I'm doing fine."

Singh also shared a video stating his physical condition to BOOM. The video message can be seen below. He can be heard saying "I, Mahendra Singh, am doing fine now. I have suffered some injuries."

Also Read: Image Of Injured Cow Vigilante Falsely Linked To Farmers' Protest

Claim Review :   Photo shows Sushil Kajal who died of a cardiac arrest after a lathicharge against farmers.
Claimed By :  Facebook and Twitter users
Fact Check :  Misleading
Fact Check Fake News Sushil Kajal Farmer Protest Farm Laws Viral Image Karnal Mahendra Singh 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News

📝Stay updated with all our latest fact check stories.
Show Full Article
Next Story