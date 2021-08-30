Old Image From Srinagar Shared As Haryana Police Crackdown On Farmers

A disturbing image showing police personnel washing blood stains after an attack on two jawans in Srinagar is being falsely linked to a recent incident of a police crackdown on farmers protesting in Karnal, Haryana.

The Haryana Police on August 28, 2021, lathi-charged farmers protesting at the Bastara Toll Plaza on the national highway against a BJP meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the upcoming panchayat polls. The clashes left several injured; police also detained protesters and reportedly used force to disperse a crowd blocking the highway.

And while the news of police lathi charging farmers is true, a photo going viral to show it is unrelated and old.

The caption with the photograph in Hindi translates to, "This is a very sad thing to say, farmers' blood is flowing on the road. They say so many things before coming into power and then, you can see the result."

(Original Text in Hindi: बड़े दुःख की बात है किसानों का खून सड़को पर बह रहा है। सता में आने से पहले पता नहीं क्या क्या बात करते है किसानों ने बारे में और बाद में आप खुद देख लो।)

Note: The image is graphic in nature, discretion advised.





The image has been shared on Twitter with the same caption.







Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that the image was published on an Indian Express article on October 14, 2013. The headline of the article is "CISF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar." The caption with the image reads, "The attack near Iqbal Park took place at 10:25 am when the two CISF jawans were shopping in the busy market near the park, Police said. Police Personnel washing blood stains at the spot. (PTI)"

The image can also be found on a photo gallery published by The Indian Express .

Source: The Indian Express

Taking cue, we found the photograph on news agency PTI's Old Photo archives.

Source: PTI Photo Gallery

According to The Hindu article published on September 23, 2013, two militants attacked two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans who were out shopping in the busy market near Iqbal Park in Srinagar. According to police, the militants used silencer-fitted pistols and fired from a point blank range at the unarmed jawans.



The incident killed one CISF jawan while the other got injured, reported Outlook.

