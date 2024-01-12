An old BBC News report by journalist Simon Reeve reporting on the disposal of toxic waste on Maldives' 'Trash Island' is being shared on Indian social media with the misleading claim that it is a recent video report on the island country.

On January 7, 2024, the Maldives government of President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly suspended three ministers for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians. The three ministers had criticised PM Modi for his post on X (formerly Twitter) over his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project it as an alternative tourist destination for Indians, instead of going to the Maldives. This led to several prominent Indian Bollywood actors and cricketers calling for a boycott of the island country and requesting Indians to visit domestic tourist destinations instead. BOOM has also debunked several such fake posts circulating on social media after the diplomatic row broke out.



In the 1.40 minutes video, the reporter Simon Reeve visits the landfill 'Trash Island' where waste is being dumped. The video is being shared on X (formerly known as X) with the caption, "Maldives Watch a BBC report on Maldives..... How dangerous can it be for you to go there....!!"

BOOM found that the viral video is from a BBC News report from May 2012 on the pollution on 'Trash Island' in the Maldives caused by mismanagement of waste disposal.

On running a keyword search with "pollution, maldives, bbc", we found the same video posted on BCC News's website on May 20, 2012.





The article reads, "The Maldives are known as an unspoilt, paradise island destination for upmarket tourists but the BBC's Simon Reeve has paid a visit to a part of the Maldives that tourists do not see - a huge island waste dump. He was accompanied by local conservationist Marie Saleem who explained how the country struggles with waste management. The Maldives' government told the BBC they were looking at ways to tackle their waste problem."

The report details waste dump on the Island and the waste management problems faced by Maldives which consists of 1,200 islands, and sees a big footfall of foreign tourists around the year.



We also found several news reports on this island, which is a dumping ground for waste in the Maldives, and is known locally as “Trash Island,”. Thilafushi island has for years been a growing environmental and health concern for the Maldives government as trash collects over there.

Reeve had also posted photos from the same island on his Facebook page back in 2012.





