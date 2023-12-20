A cropped video of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is being shared on social media falsely claiming that he is backtracking and saying that the state government has no money to deliver on the poll promises and guarantees that the Congress party made during the election.



BOOM found that the viral video omits the portion from CM Siddaramaiah's speech where he is referring to former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa and accusing him of backtracking from his poll promises when he was in power.

The 13 seconds video was quote tweeted by Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. T. Rama Rao (@KTRBRS) with the caption, "No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM! Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections ? Aren’t you supposed to do basic research and planning before making outlandish statements?"

The X (formerly known as Twitter) post when translated from Telugu reads, "Suppose we say something for votes in elections, we say we will give that, we say we will give this, but should we give everything for free? We want to give, but we don't have the money, said Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of that state in the Karnataka Assembly. Will Revanth Reddy also make the same announcement after the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana? #Freebies #Congress #UANow"

The subtitle embedded in the video reads, "Where did we get the money from? Yes we had promised in the election, but we cannot fulfill all the promises".







The same cropped video was previously shared by several X handles including BJP Karnataka leaders with the same misleading claim.





FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video is cropped from a section of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's speech during the winter session of the state assembly where he was actually referring to former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa and claiming that he did not fulfill his poll promises on a loan wavier to farmers of the state.

We found a post on December 17, 2023, by CM Siddaramaiah on the viral video stating that the video is cropped from his speech during the winter session of the state assembly where he was talking about BJP leader and former chief minister Yediyurappa. He posted a longer 1.48 minutes video where he takes Yediyurappa's name before the section of the viral video begins.



In a concerning turn of events, certain BJP leaders like Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi, and others have engaged in spreading misleading information about me. The deceptive tactic involves circulating an edited video that distorts my statements, falsely implying an admission of the… pic.twitter.com/8HaeKdtwlU — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 17, 2023

We then checked the full speech of CM Siddaramaiah that was broadcasted live on December 15, 2023. From the 6.20.20 minutes timestamp he can be heard saying, "I read this in the paper that Yediyurappa said that if Congress does not act on loan waivers promise, then we will protest. Let me remind you before this when (VS) Ugrappa, the leader of our party, demanded a loan waiver in the House in 2009.".

Siddaramaiah then goes on to narrate an incident from 2009, when Yediyurappa was asked the same question by VS Ugrappa, former member of parliament from Bellary constituency in Karnataka, and replied in a mocking manner.

Quoting Yediyurappa, Siddramaiah says, "What did you say? Have we installed a note-printing machine to waive farmers’ loans?’ Didn’t he say that? Where do we get the cash? Yes, I have made some poll promises.."

The part before this sentence has been cropped out to make the false claim that CM Siddaramaiah is backtracking on the poll promises the Congress party made. This interaction can be seen below from 6.20.20 minutes to 6.23.00 minutes.







