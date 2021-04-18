Clip Of Man Stabbing Wife To Death Revived With Journo's Murder Claim

A disturbing CCTV footage showing a man stabbing a woman in broad daylight is viral with false captions claiming that the incident shows the murder of Pragya Mishra, a journalist based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The same video was earlier viral with a communal caption falsely claiming that the clip showed a Muslim man stabbing a Hindu woman in broad daylight. BOOM had then found that the incident was from Delhi. We had also spoken to DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal, Delhi Police who had rubbished any communal angle to the incident.

Also read Clip Of Man Stabbing Wife To Death In Delhi Peddled With Communal Spin

The viral CCTV footage shows a man stabbing a woman while bystanders look on.

A caption with the video reads 'Pragya mishra murdered in broad daylight'. Since the video is disturbing in nature, BOOM has not included it here.

Click here for an archive of the post.





BOOM also received the same video with a set of another video and two photos and a longer caption reading 'Pragya mishra murdered in broad daylight. Because she was talking in news about kumbh mela in the era of cornavirus'.

While the other video is from one of Pragya Mishra's shows, the photos are from the stabbing incident from Delhi.





The same claim is viral on Twitter as well.

Also read UP Tops In Managing COVID-19? News Outlets Misreport Johns Hopkins Study

Fact Check

While fact checking the earlier claim with this video, BOOM had found that the viral clip is from Delhi's Vijay Vihar, Rohini where a man named Harish Mehta had brutally stabbed his wife Neelu Metha to death in broad daylight on April 10, 2021.

BOOM spoke to Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini District, Delhi who told us, "There is no Hindu- Muslim angle to the incident, both the husband and the wife are from the same religion and they had the incident occurred outside their house."

BOOM then contacted Pragya Mishra who told us that the claim was fake.

"I am in home isolation for the past few days keeping in view the COVID protocol. I am totally safe," Mishra told BOOM.

Mishra also tweeted about the fake news of her 'murder' denying the rumours.

Also read Mamata Banerjee Repeats False Claim About Locket Chatterjee's Car Window