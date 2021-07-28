2016 Image From Uttarakhand Shared As Cloudburst In Jammu's Kishtwar

A 2016 image of river Alaknanda flooding Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been falsely linked to the cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir that occurred on July 28. The image shows muddy water overflowing a residential area and damaging an adjacent road .

Several Facebook pages have misleadingly used to photograph to report about the present incident.

The caption with the photo reads, "40 People Reportedly Missing After Cloudburst In Kishtwar. A cloud burst has occured in village Honjar Dacchan in Kistwar district of Jammu. Reportedly 40 people are missing. Rescue operation Underway. As per latest reports, 4 dead bodies have been recovered* in Honzar cloudburst in Dachan, Kishtwar. Further details awaited. "

According to reports, at least seven bodies have been recovered and over 20 people are reported to be missing after a cloud burst over a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu region early on Wednesday. Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rain for the past few days.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse search on the photograph and found the photo published on an India Today article related to cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts in 2016. The caption with the photo reads, "Houses washed away in flash flood. (Photo: ANI)."

Taking cue from this, we did a keyword search and found the photo tweeted by news agency ANI in July, 2016. According to the ANI tweet, a cloudburst occurred in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand which resulted in river Alaknanda to rise above the danger level mark and subsequently flooding the area.

River Alaknanda rises above the danger level mark after a cloudburst in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/dPNFXRRQhS — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2016

According to a report on The Quint, 18 people lost their lives in the Uttarakhand cloudburst. "Singhali, Patthakot, Ogla and Thal villages were the worst affected as a cloudburst brought over 100 mm rain in two hours over a 50 sq km region," the Quint reported. The DNA used the same viral image to report about the cloudburst. It further reported, "Following the news of casualties, Chief Minister Harish Rawat announced an ex gratia amount of Rs2 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives."

