An old video showing Israeli ambassador to the United Nations escaping during an attack by Hamas in Gaza has surfaced with a false claim that an Israeli minister escaped from Iran's missile attack.

In the viral video, two people can be seen talking to the media, who suddenly start running away when a voice is heard from behind. However, BOOM found that the viral video is from October 2023 when a fact-finding group of ambassadors had visited Sderot, a city located near the Gaza border.