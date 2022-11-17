A photo of a woman holding a placard that reads, "Go back Modi... again Go back Modi," circulating on social media, is fake and digitally altered.

BOOM found that the text on the placard has been morphed and the original placard was about a woman protesting against the Republicans in the United States.

Meanwhile the morphed image is circulating on Twitter and Facebook and is being tied to PM Modi's appearance at the G20 summit, which was recently held in Bali, Indonesia.

BOOM found that the photo has been digitally altered, and the original photo contains a different text on the placard held by the woman. A reverse image search on Google led us to the original photo, posted by author Wajahat Ali on Twitter.

He posted the photo on 1 July, 2022 after Roe v Wade was overturned in the United States on 24 June, 2022, leading to nation-wide protests in support of abortion rights. Ali wrote, "This lady has been holding this sign at the middle of the intersection, stone cold, not a word uttered. I still think the country is underestimating the anger of women and Gen Z. They won't take this sitting down. They won't go back."

The placard does not say anything against Narendra Modi in the original photo. It reads, "Democrats and independents must unite to vote out Republicans. Vote blue this November. Paid for by concerned citizen."

BOOM has also reached out to Wajahat Ali in order to know more about the photo and where it was taken. This story will be updated if he responds.