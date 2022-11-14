Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to leave for Bali on Monday for the G20 summit on November 15-16. Modi will be joined by other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit.

Leaving for Bali, Indonesia, to take part in the G-20 Summit. I will have the opportunity to interact with various world leaders on a wide range of issues. I will also be addressing a community programme. @g20org https://t.co/lcoFLZaTtt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022





Here is all you need to know about this year's G20 summit being held in Bali and India's agenda:

What to expect?

PM Modi is scheduled to have discussions on issues of "global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation."

"On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with Leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them," PM Modi said in a statement before leaving for Bali. He will also be addressing the Indian community in Bali on Tuesday. It is yet not known which all world leaders Modi is scheduled to meet.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Sunday said that PM Modi and other G20 leaders will deliberate on key issues of contemporary relevance like state of global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation. "The Bali Summit comprises of 3 working sessions at the leaders' level where PM will be participating. These include sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation and health," Kwatra was quoted by the news agency ANI.





Which other countries are participating in G-20 summit?

European Union and 19 other countries, including India, China, France, the US, comprise the G20 nations. The other countries on the list are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the UK. Other talking points of the summit will include the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the US-China face-off over Taiwan.

India's G-20 presidency

India will hold the presidency of the G-20 summit from December 1, 2022 for the next one year. "The presidency handover will take place during the summit in Bali," Kwatra said. PM Modi will personally invite G20 members and other invitees to the G20 summit next year.

"G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population," Centre said in a statement last week.

India is expected to hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. "India's G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and a lot of economic uncertainty," PM Modi said last week at the launch of the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency.

Lotus symbol for next year's G20 summit

PM Modi on November 8 launched the website, logo and theme for India's G20 Presidency. Modi thanked people for their "creative ideas" for the G20 presidency logo, which is a lotus.

Modi said the logo is a "message, a feeling that runs in India's veins". "It is a resolve that has been omnipresent in our thoughts through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he said, adding that the logo symbolises "universal brotherhood".

"Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height", he said.

"The lotus in the logo of G-20 is a symbol of hope in such tough times," he said adding that India's G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos as the world is dealing with the "aftereffects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty".

The Opposition criticised the Centre for choosing lotus as the G20 symbol saying it is the logo of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well. The logo shows the lotus, India's national flower, with seven petals representing the seven continents.

"BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly (sic)," Congress's Jairam Ramesh tweeted on November 9.

Reacting to the criticism, union defence minister Rajnath Singh said the lotus symbolises India's heritage. "There is a limit to which such claims should be pushed. The reality is that in 1950, lotus was declared as the national flower. The government introduced the lotus in the G20 logo because it is the symbol of India's heritage. During the first freedom struggle in 1857, revolutionaries fought with lotus in one hand and roti in another," Singh said.





Every country that holds the G20 presidency chooses a logo. For example, Indonesia the current president of the G20 has Gunungan as the logo. Gunungan is an Indonesian theatrical performance inspired by the shape of a mountain. The logo symbolises Indonesia's role in bringing G20 countries and the international community to face new challenges going forward, during this pandemic and afterwards to become tough and stronger.

















