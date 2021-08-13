Video Of 'Lady Don' Falsely Shared As Lucknow Girl Who Slapped Cab Driver

A video showing a woman being escorted by a team of female cops is being shared on social media with captions falsely linking it to the 'arrest' of the Lucknow woman who was in news after a video of her slapping a cab driver went viral.

BOOM found that the viral video does not show Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav - the girl who slapped a cab driver in full public view on July 30.



The viral video shows a woman walking out of what looks like a government office while flanked by female cops. The video has been overlaid with a Hindi film song and a Hindi text which translates to 'UP cab driver girl arrest'.

(Hindi: आ गया स्वाद यूपी कैब ड्राइवर गर्ल अरेस्ट)

The video is viral in the backdrop of an incident that took place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on July 30. The video of the incident showing a woman slapping a cab driver in full public view had taken social media by storm. The girl was later identified as Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav and the cab driver as Saadat Ali Siddiqui.

According to news reports, Lucknow police has served a notice to Yadav. An India Today report states that the woman was interrogated by the police for two hours on August 8. In her statement to the police, Yadav had said that she was defending herself as she had been 'harassed by multiple commuters while moving on the road'.

She further claimed that it was when the car touched her while at a signal that she hit the cab driver in self-defense.

A Hindi caption with the viral Facebook post translates to 'The Lucknow girl who slapped a person has been arrested'.

(Hindi: लखनऊ वाली थप्पड़बाज लड़की हुई गिरफ्तार)

The video is viral from multiple Facebook pages with similar captions.

The same video posted on Facebook page X24 News सत्यमेव जयते has garnered thousands of views.

Two videos have been juxtaposed in this post. While one video shows Yadav talking to a media person, the other is the viral video which has been shared with false claim.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on a frame of the viral video. We found the same video uploaded on YouTube on March 30, 2017 with a Hindi title translating to 'Anuradha Choudhary LADY Don Anand Pal Case | Police arrested Anandpal's aide Anuradha'.

(Hindi: Anuradha Choudhary LADY Don Anand Pal Case |आनंदपाल की साथी अनुराधा को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार)

Taking cue, BOOM did keyword searches with Anuradha Chaudhary and Anand Pal and found multiple reports on the woman.

We found a 2016 report published in Patrika that details Anuradha Chaudhary's advent in the world of crime. The report mentions that Chaudhary was known as Lady Don in Sikar and neighbouring areas in Rajasthan. She was a member of the Anandpal Gang in Rajasthan and had been named in several kidnapping and extortion cases in the state.

Chaudhary was sentenced to two years in jail under Arms Act in 2016.

Chaudhary's name had made headlines again this year after she was arrested in Delhi.

According to an Indian Express report published August 1, Chaudhary was nabbed along with wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kaala Jathedi from UP's Sharanpur on July 30.

According to the Express report, Anuradha Chaudhary had joined Kaala Jathedi associate after her partner Anandpal Singh was killed in a police encounter in 2017. She met Jathedi last year and the two had been living together.