No, This Video Does Not Show Police Nab Man Who Threatened Hijab Ban Judges

A video showing three policemen escort an accused in handcuffs and wearing a black hood covering his face, is viral with a false claim that it shows police nabbing a Tamil Nadu man who threatened Karnataka High Court judges over hijab ban verdict.



BOOM found that the viral video shows notorious criminal Amjad Lala who was arrested in March this year in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. The 16 seconds video shared on social media, shows an accused in handcuffs limping while being escorted by three cops. "The man from #TamilNadu who gave the death threat to the High Court judge who gave the #HijabVerdict. He is currently at the custody of #Karnataka Police!," text shared with the video claims.

Fact Check BOOM found that the viral video is not related to the hijab ban verdict passed by the Karnataka High Court. We broke up the video into keyframes and did a reverse image search on Google with one of the screenshots.

We found a news article by Hindi daily Bhaskar which identified the person seen in the video as Amjad Lala, a notorious criminal from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.





Lala (42) is an accused of criminal cases like killing, ransom kidnapping and smuggling who was absconding for at least 6 years. He was arrested by cops of Naya Abdi Police Station in MP.



SP Anurag Sajania said in a press conference that drugs worth 1 lakh rupees was also seized when he was caught by a cop near to Mandsar Highway. Another media outlet Naiduniya also reported on March 15, 2022, about the arrest made by MP cops, using Lala's photo. Lala's arrest was also reported by Panjab Kesari and a local news outlet Khabar Madhya Pradesh.

On March 25, Press Trust of India reported that Bengaluru Police arrested two men from Tamil Nadu - Jamal Mohammed Usmani and Kovai Rahmatullah, members of Islamic outfit Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamat (TNTJ) for allegedly giving threats to Karnataka High Court Judges, including Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi who delivered verdict. The two were arrested after a video went viral where one of the accused is purportedly said the judges who pronounced the verdict will be killed.

The court ruled that wearing a hijab was not an essential practice in Islam while upholding the ban on the hijab in classrooms in educational institutions.

The images of Usmani and Rahmatullah were published on Daily Thanthi Next and The News Minute.