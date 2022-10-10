An image of South African cricketer David Miller posing with a young fan, who recently passed away due to cancer, is viral with false captions misidentifying the latter as his daughter.

BOOM found that the girl seen in the photograph is not Miller's daughter but an ardent fan of his who was battling cancer.

A user on Facebook shared the image of the girl and the cricketer with the caption, "David Miller daughter passed away due to cancer., R.I.P. little one!" The user also tagged a public, cricket fan group named Cric Browse. Click here to view the post.





The same image was also used by news outlets including Latestly to misreport that Miller's daughter passed away. Click here to view.







Another news outlet IWMBuzz also published an article with the same claim.





Hindi News Outlets Misreports

Several news outlets including Bhaskar, Dainik Jagran, Asianet peddled the same viral claim and misreported about David Miller's daughter's death. Click here, here, here, here for the archives.

Fact Check

BOOM found a tribute about the girl that Miller posted on Instagram on October 8, 2022. Miller wrote in his story, "Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I have ever known. You took fighting to a different level. Always incredibly positive and a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life. I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much. RIP." However, Miller did not mention if the girl was his daughter.

Upon further searches we found a sports-based account on Instagram SportsBreeze , which clarified that the girl on the photograph is not Miller's daughter. In one of the posts of SportsBreeze, Miller himself clarified and commented "Not my daughter". Click here to see.





The girl, identified as Ane, passed away while battling cancer. Miller shared a very close connection with the her. The South African cricketer had shared a picture with Ane and mentioned her fight against cancer previously on March 22, 2017 on his Instagram account. See here.







Additionally, several media outlets which misreported about Ane being Miller's daughter, later clarified the same. Read here and here.



Sports journalist Abhishek Kumar wrote in the caption and tweeted an image of Miller's Instagram story and a picture of the cricketer with the girl, "She is not his daughter guys. People are spreading this news as David Miller lost his daughter. She was his fan, a well wisher, whom Miller dearly loved. And she lost her battle to cancer."



A Times Of India journalist's tweet on the misidentification can be seen below.





The South African is currently in India with the country's cricket team for their on going ODI series.



