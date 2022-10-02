A 2019 video of a flooded school hallway from Texas was shared on social media with a false claim that it's from a school in Florida before Hurricane Ian made the landfall.

This video was shared on social media in the backdrop of recent destruction caused by hurricane Ian in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, September 28 as a Category 4 storm. More than two million people were left without electricity and communication. According to reports, at least 66 people were killed and more than 1070 people had been rescued and evacuated from the flooded areas in Florida.

The video shows children walking on the top of a bridge made with benches in a flooded school hallway, with teachers helping them. The text shared with the video reads, "Florida schools was still open during the start of the hurricane".

Such captions, along with the video, were widely shared on Twitter.





Click here to view the post.

FLORIDA SCHOOLS OPEN ON TUESDAY AND FLOODING pic.twitter.com/96oMi5AUKH — Iveygirl08 (@iveygirl08) September 30, 2022





Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on a few of them, and found a Daily Mail article published on September 20, 2019. The article featured the same video stating teachers of a school in Houston, Texas made a walkway with benches for children after the school was flooded by tropical storm Imelda in 2019.

The Daily Mail report also mentioned that they reached out to the school for the comment about the video.





ABC 7 news also published the same story on September 20, 2019 and featured the same video.

The same was posted by ABC 13 Houston on their YouTube channel.

According to news reports schools and universities in Florida were closed due to the alert. Many public schools were turned into evacuation shelters.