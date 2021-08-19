Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Engaged? No, That's A 2019 Diwali Image

An old photograph of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in traditional attire is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it shows the rumoured couple posing after getting engaged in a secret ceremony earlier this week.

BOOM reached out to Kaushal's team who denied the actors getting engaged.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be a couple for over a few years now. While both have never come on record to speak about the same, entertainment news outlets have often reported Kaif and Kaushal being spotted together on various occasions. The actors were recently spotted attending a screening of a film together. Read Hindustan Times' report here.

The photo showing Kaif and Kaushal pose for the shutterbugs, is captioned on Facebook as, "Perfect Couple... Engaged Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: Kriti Sanon's Movie On Surrogacy 'Mimi' Gets Its Facts Wrong

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found it on several articles including India Today and The Quint published on 2019. The photo on India Today article is captioned as, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Diwali party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)"

According to the reports, the actors were spotted together while coming out of a mutual friend's Diwali party that year. We also found the same photo on Bollywood photographer Yogen Shah's Instagram profile uploaded on October 28, 2019. BOOM also reached out to Vicky Kaushal's team who denied the rumours about Kaushal and Kaif's engagement.

Additionally, Kaif's spokesperson was quoted by Zoom TV as saying, "There has been no roka ceremony. Katrina is leaving for 'Tiger 3' shoot soon." Roka is the first function of a Hindu wedding among north Indians.



A digital portal FilmiBeat contacted Vicky Kaushal's father, action director Sham Kaushal who denied the rumours saying, 'It's not true'.

Also Read: Need to Balance Right to Privacy v/s Free Speech: Bombay HC to Shilpa Shetty