A video showing the newly built premises of Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru international airport is viral with false claims that it is from Arunachal Pradesh.

BOOM found that the visuals seen in the viral video are from the Kempegowda International Airport which has been built extensively from engineered bamboos.



The video is spreading on Facebook with a caption, "Arunachal pradesh Airport which is mostly made from BAMBU. It will be dedicated to the Nation by our PM shortly." (sic)





Another user shared the video with the caption, "*Arunachal pradesh added this Airport to the state mostly made from BAMBU, Wow... Can't believe it... They are doing it here in India...* it's best example for all other states what you have build with it, not much import .……*Amazing Bharat*" Click here to see.





Fact Check

When we ran a keyword search on Facebook, we saw that the same viral video has been shared by one user on November 9, 2022 with a caption claiming it is from Karnataka. The user captioned it as, "*Karnataka added this Airport* to the state mostly made from *BAMBOO*, will be dedicated to the Nation by our PM shortly. Wow... Can't believe it... They are doing it here in India...*Amazing Bharat*"





Another user claimed the video is from Bengaluru.





Taking a cue from this we ran a keyword search on Twitter and came across several tweets with the same visuals as seen in the viral video.

We found a tweet by Dr Sudhakar K, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education of Karnataka, featuring a video with similar visuals as seen in the viral video, showcasing the interiors of the newly built Terminal 2 of the airport.

Do have a look at the beautiful Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport set to be inaugurated by PM Sri @narendramodi on 11th November.



Billed as the garden terminal, Terminal-2 has been designed and developed to showcase the ethos of Namma Bengaluru as a garden city. pic.twitter.com/yxWymVAYaf — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) October 18, 2022

According to a Times Of India news report, "A majority of the structure is crafted with engineered bamboo, a renewable material considered to emit zero carbon, to symbolise the Garden City." The aesthetically built Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 22, 2022. The official Twitter account of the Prime Minister's office tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The state-of-the-art terminal is a visual delight and is passenger friendly."

PM @narendramodi inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The state-of-the-art terminal is a visual delight and is passenger friendly. pic.twitter.com/O57S85tcNC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 11, 2022

