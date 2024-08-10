A post from a fake X handle impersonating Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, claiming that he and Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra are 'natural friends,' has gone viral on social media

BOOM found that the account in question is an impostor and had earlier also impersonated former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar.

On Thursday, Arshad Nadeem made history by winning the Olympic gold medal with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters. This marked the first time Nadeem has bested Neeraj Chopra in their 11 encounters. Chopra finished second, securing the silver medal.

The handle @ArshadNadeemPak posted an old photo of Nadeem and Chopra at the 2018 Asian Games with the caption, "We are always natural friends"





Click here to view, and here for an archive



The X post was picked up by Vartha Bharati, a Kannada daily, which published an article with the headline, "We are always natural friends: Arshad Nadeem says while sharing picture with Neeraj Chopra"







Click here to view, and here for an archive.



FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the X handle @ArshadNadeemPak is impersonating Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. The imposter handle's posts have gone viral in the past as well.

Previously, in August 2021, BOOM had fact-checked a viral X post from the same handle, which was misreported by several Indian media outlets as Nadeem's official account.

The handle @ArshadNadeemPak bio now states that it is not associated with Nadeem.











BOOM had found that the handle has kept changing names and had previously impersonated former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar. Using Twitter advance search, we were able to establish that the handle @ArshadNadeemPak was previously called @css_25.













Click here to view



Additionally, Nadeem's official X handle is (@ArshadOlympian1). Nadeem had posted on August 9, 2024, thanking his parents, coach and his country for his success.



First of all, I thank Allah Almighty for this huge success, with the prayers of my parents, prayers of the entire nation and especially the tireless effort of my coach Mr. Salman Iqbal Butt and the support of Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa, I have achieved this massive milestone.

Thank you… pic.twitter.com/zpMvRMLGHA — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) August 9, 2024





Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra's rivalry and friendship



When asked about his rivalry with Neeraj Chopra after winning the gold medal, Nadeem told reporters, "The rivalry is there when it comes to cricket matches and other sports, definitely. But at the same time, it is a good thing for youngsters in both countries who are pursuing sports to follow us and their sports icons and bring laurels to their countries."

Despite their competitive edge, Chopra and Nadeem maintain a cordial relationship off the field and are good friends. Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi, expressed her joy at both her son's and Nadeem's achievements, saying, "We are very happy with the silver; the one who got gold is also our child, and the one who got silver is also our child."

Similarly, Nadeem's mother, Raziah Parveen, extended her heartfelt wishes to Chopra, saying, "They are not only friends but brothers, and I also pray for Neeraj that he achieves even more success."