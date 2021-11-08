2018 Video Of Dhol Players On Air India Flight Shared As Recent

A 2018 video of a special dhol performance in an Air India flight between Amritsar and Birmingham before take off has been falsely shared as recent on social media.

The video shows passengers cheering as dhol players beat up a storm on their instruments. The video is doing the rounds with a caption, "Tata Air India first flight to Canada from India. Best Wishes for the Maharaja of Air India to conquer the hearts of all International Air passengers once again and spread India's rich cultural heritage throughout the world. Jai Hind."

BOOM reached out to UK based King G Mall Dhol Blasters, who confirmed that the video was shot three years ago.

The Tata Group has re-acquired Air India 68 years after the carrier was nationalisted. According to reports, Tata has to take control and start running air India latest by January 23, 2022.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search with relevant keywords and found the incident was reported by NDTV on February 22, 2018. NDTV stated that Air India arranged the special dhol performance to celebrate the resumption of non-stop flights between Amritsar- Birmingham after eight years of gap. The report also stated that the drummers belong to a group Dhol Blasters.

The lead performer in the video is a Bhangra performance artist King Gurcharan Mall, owner of Dhol Blasters. We found the Dhol Blasters' official website and their YouTube channel 'King Gurcharan Mall B.E.M'; the same viral video was uploaded on the channel on March 9, 2018. The title of the video reads, "DHOL BLASTERS PLAYING INSIDE AIR INDIA FLIGHT".

Taking a cue, we reached out to Dhol Blasters, who confirmed that Air India had booked the band three years ago. KingG Mall BEM, CEO of Dhol Blasters told BOOM, "Air India booked us to play on the flight which was the first direct flight from Birmingham to Amritsar. It was a very happy occassion as the flight was going to Amritsar directly."

