Photo From Katrina Kaif's Old Ad Shoot Viral As Mehendi Ceremony Image

A photograph of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif in a green saree with mehendi-covered hands is viral on social media with a false claim that the picture was taken during her recently conducted mehendi ceremony.

After a lot of speculations and rumours about the relationship status of the celebrity duo Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the couple finally tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. According to media reports, the actor duo had requested their guests to sign a No photo NDA agreement. However, both the actors recently took their social media accounts to share glimpses from their wedding ceremony with their fans.

A Twitter user shared the picture with a caption 'Katrina Kaif Looks Beautiful in Mehendi Ceremony God Bless Her'.





A Bollywood-based Facebook page shared the same picture with a caption 'Glimpse of Katrina Kaif's mehendi ceremony'.





The photo has been shared with a Hindi which translates to 'Katrina Kaif had a blast during her Mehendi ceremony'.

(Hindi: कटरीना कैफ ने खुद की मेहंदी सेरेमनी में लगाये, जबरदस्त ठुमके।।)





Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search related to actress Katrina Kaif's wedding photos and found a Bollywood Hungama article published on January 24, 2020 where Katrina can be seen in a similar dancing pose along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan.

The headline of the article reads 'Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan become parents to Katrina Kaif for this wedding shoot, Nagarjuna joins in'.

The report mentions that the photos were from an upcoming ad shoot for the jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers.

The comparison between the viral image and the picture published on the article can be seen below.

Comparison

The article further states, "A day after Katrina Kaif shared photographs of herself in the bridal outfit, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share more photographs from the same shoot. As it turns out, Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan turned parents of the new bride Katrina in an upcoming ad shoot for the jewellery brand, Kalyan Jewellers."

Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search on Twitter and found a tweet from Amitabh Bachchan carrying the video of the jewellery advertisement posted on April 17, 2021.

T 3878 - The auspicious beginning of a new togetherness, a bond nurtured by trust, love & honoured through traditions .. Bringing together this auspicious moment is Muharat - a wedding jewellery collection that cherishes & celebrates the Indian bride ..#MuhuratBridalJewellery pic.twitter.com/7AmKlSwmNE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2021

Katrina and Vicky posted a series of pictures from their mehendi-sangeet ceremony on December 12, 2021.

