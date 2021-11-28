Screengrab From Movie Revived To Pay Tribute To 26/11 Martyr

Claim

A collage of two images, including a screen grab from the movie 'The Attacks of 26/11', showing an actor play the character of martyred police personnel Tukaram Omble has been revived to pay tribute to him. The image has been captioned on Facebook in Hindi as, “Terrorist Kasab was caught alive despite taking 23 bullets, countrymen salute soldiers like Tukaram Omble.” (Original text in Hindi: “23 गोली खाने के बावजूद आतंकवादी कसाब को जिन्दा पकड़ा था, ऐसे सिपाही तुकाराम ओम्बले को देशवासी नमन करते हैं।”)

Fact

The same image was viral in 2019 as an actual photo from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. BOOM found that the image is not from the actual crime scene. A reverse image search on the viral photo directed us to a scene from The Attacks of 26/11 (2013). Sunil Jadhav, the actor who played Tukaram Omble, can be seen taking bullet shots moments after he apprehends Kasab in the car they had hijacked. The other image of Omble photographed in his uniform can be seen on the Indian Express photo. The tribute article by Indian Express reads, “In the decisive moments that followed Omble ran towards Kasab, grabbed his AK-47 rifle and tried to pull him out of the vehicle. A volley of five bullets hit Omble as Kasab pressed down on the trigger. Omble still did not let go of the rifle, enabling other policemen to overpower Kasab whose partner had already been shot dead by then."