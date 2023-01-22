A performance of a magic trick on a reality television series is circulating on social media with bizarre claims that a new kind of cell phone made from disposable paper has been invented. The claims further falsely suggest that people can call or send messages and then dispose the paper phone off.

BOOM found that the video shows a dramatised performance by actor-producer Michael Carbonaro on TruTv. Michael is the host of 'The Carbonaro Effect', a show filming effect of baffling tricks on unsuspecting people in daily lives, all captured by camera secretly. The video shows demonstration of a disposable phone by a customer service executive to two other customers. It shows how a call is made from the paper phone following the demonstration. The video has been widely circulating on Facebook with the caption , “Disposable paper phones coming soon....as the world gets more technologically advanced! No need to buy iphone...” Watch the video here and here.















The video was also sent to BOOM Fact Check's Tipline for verification.



















Fact Check BOOM found the text 'The Carbonaro Effect' and 'Tru TV' present at the end of the video. Following a keyword search with the text “disposable phone carbonaro effect trutv” on YouTube, we found a 3.48 minutes extended video titled, “The Carbonaro Effect - Disposable Paper Phone” uploaded by TruTv on June 17, 2016. Starting from 20 seconds onwards it shows visuals of the same viral video.





The description of the video reads, “Michael demonstrates the latest in mobile phone technology: a pre-paid phone made entirely from paper.”

The video further states, "Michael Carbonaro is a magician by trade, but a prankster by heart. In THE CARBONARO EFFECT, Michael performs baffling tricks on unsuspecting people in everyday situations, all caught on hidden camera. Everyone is left stunned and delighted, even though they have no idea what just hit them.” According to film database IMDB, Michael Carbonaro, the host of the 'Carbonaro Effect' is an experienced magician who performs illusions and magic tricks on unsuspecting people in everyday situations. According to reports, produced by Michael 'The Carbonaro Effect' has presented over 100 episodes on truTV. Read more about him here on his personal website.









