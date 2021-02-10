Old Video Falsely Shared As Pawar Slapped For Criticising Tendulkar

A 2011 video showing Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar being slapped has been revived and shared with a false claim that the politician was assaulted after he commented urging Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on issues not related to cricket.



The ongoing farmers' protests in India garnered renewed attention globally after pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thurnberg and former adult movie actress Mia Khalifa had tweeted about the protests recently drawing a sharp reaction from the Indian government.

In response, several film actors and cricketers including Tendulkar tweeted saying that external forces can be spectators but not participants with hashtags such as #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropoganda.



When asked about Tendulkar's tweet, Pawar, whose NCP is a key coalition ally in Maharasthra - remarked suggesting that the former cricketer should be careful while speaking on issues related to other fields.

In the 10 seconds clip, Pawar can be seen walking as he slapped by a person with reporters around.

The clip is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Khalifa's Uncle Pawar who was giving knowledge to Tendulkar on speaking against the Khalifa was slapped by someone. Pawar also comes in the league of Kejriwal."





(In Hindi - खलीफा के खिलाफ बोलने पर तेंदुलकर को ज्ञान देने वाले खलीफा के फूफा पावर को किसी ने रहपट रसीद कर दिया, पावर भी आए केजरीवाल के साथ रेस में)





Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the clip is being shared with the false claim.









FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral clip is from November 2011, when Sharad Pawar, who was the Union Agriculture Minister during the Congress-led UPA government was slapped by a man named Arvinder Singh.

Pawar was slapped by Singh at the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) centre in Delhi when he was leaving the premises after attending a literary function reported NDTV on November 24, 2011. We can see the same sequence of events play out in this NDTV report from which the viral clip has been cut from.

"This is my answer to corrupt politicians," Singh had shouted while he was being whisked away by security guards soon after the incident. "I will repeat it again," he had said during his appearance in court and was charged with attempted suicide, assault and criminal intimidation reported NDTV

Singh was arrested in 2019 after he was declared a Proclaimed Offender by a Delhi court in 2014 as he had gone missing during the course of trial reported NDTV on November 13, 2019.

BOOM has debunked misinformation around the farmers' protests. Several false claims had gone viral to target the protesting farmers and old photos, videos being shared as recent.

