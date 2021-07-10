Google Pay Not Protected By The RBI? Viral Claim Is False

Claim
Google Pay Is Not A Payment System Operator And Is Thus Not Protected By The RBI
Fact
The claim misrepresents a story in India Today where Google Pay tells the Delhi HC that it is not a payments operator but an authorised third-party provider of UPI and was viral in 2020. BOOM found that while UPI is developed for banks, third-party entities can facilitate them through banking partners called 'PSPs', making UPI transactions secured and eligible for redressal through the RBI.
Claim Review : Transactions on Google Pay are not protected by the RBI
Claimed By : Users of social media
Fact Check : False
