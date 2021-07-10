Google Pay Not Protected By The RBI? Viral Claim Is False

The claim misrepresents a story, saying the GPay is not protected by the RBI since it is not a payment systems operator.
By - Mohammed Kudrati
  |  10 July 2021 12:17 PM GMT

Claim

Google Pay Is Not A Payment System Operator And Is Thus Not Protected By The RBI

Fact

The claim misrepresents a story in India Today where Google Pay tells the Delhi HC that it is not a payments operator but an authorised third-party provider of UPI and was viral in 2020. BOOM found that while UPI is developed for banks, third-party entities can facilitate them through banking partners called 'PSPs', making UPI transactions secured and eligible for redressal through the RBI.

Claim Review :   Transactions on Google Pay are not protected by the RBI
Claimed By :  Users of social media
Fact Check :  False
