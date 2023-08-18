A video showing a social media content creator celebrating India's Independence Day in Dubai along with Dubai Police personnel is viral online misidentifying the former as the prince of Dubai.

BOOM found that the video shows a social media creator who hails from Kerala and not Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan.

The video shows a man dressed in Arabic attire getting out of a car painted in UAE and Indian flags, following which some people dressed as policemen are seen stepping out from a Dubai Police car. They even celebrate by cutting a cake and waving the Indian flag.

These posts have misidentified a man in the video as Dubai's prince.

A caption on Twitter reads, "It's a great honour... Dubai Prince and Dubai Police celebrating India Independence Day. Jai Bharat...!!!🇮🇳"









Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.





FACT-CHECK







BOOM found that the video shows Iqbal Hatboor, a social media creator, and not the prince of Dubai.

We looked at the video closely and found a text that mentioned the TikTok handle of a Iqbal Hatboor (@hatboor).













Taking a cue from this, we looked for this TikTok profile and found that Hatboor constantly made content about his time in Dubai. See here.

We also found the viral video uploaded on Hatboor's Facebook profile.













Click here to view.



Here is a comparison between Hatboor and the Prince of Dubai Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.













Iqbal Hatboor's Facebook profile also reposted an interview he gave about the Independence Day celebrations organised by him.











Shared by Mathrubhumi News on August 15, the video explains that Hatboor is from Kasargod, Kerala. He is heard talking about how he is "really happy that we could celebrate the 77th Independence Day using the luxury car G63 decorated with flags of Emirates and UAE."

Hatboor even shared a photo of the Brabus-tuned G63 AMG on his Instagram.











The video also carries visuals of the Bentley Continental GT-V8, a car newly added to the Dubai Police's fleet.









