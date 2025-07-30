Video of Army Chief Admitting Death Of 250 Soldiers During Operation Sindoor Is a Deepfake

A video circulating on X and other platforms falsely claims to show Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admitting to the loss of 250 soldiers during recent clashes with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

BOOM found that the viral video has been manipulated using artificial intelligence, with an AI-generated voice clone of Dwivedi admitting to the loss of 250 soldiers, interlaced with a real speech by him from a recent event.

The viral clip is part of a broader trend of AI-manipulated misinformation targeting Indian defence officials following Operation Sindoor and escalating India-Pakistan tensions. BOOM has previously debunked similar deepfakes involving fabricated admissions by top Army officials on losses in recent border conflicts.

The Claim

The 1:24-minute-long video, featuring an Indian Express watermark, was shared by users on X (archived here) with a caption that reads, "Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi admits to losing over 250 soldiers in conflict with Pakistan. Claims Pakistan tracked movements via Chinese satellites."

While most of the video shows General Dwivedi speaking about India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War and the response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April, between the 0:55 and 1:09 mark, he can be heard saying: “The Indian Army suffered heavy losses along the LOC, with 250 soldiers martyred. Our asset movements were also being closely monitored by the Pakistani and Chinese satellites.”

What We Found

BOOM found that the viral video has been digitally manipulated, with AI-generated audio inserted into real footage of the Army Chief’s speech.

Original video contains no such statement: BOOM traced the original footage to a video published by The Indian Express on July 26, 2025, showing General Dwivedi’s address during the Kargil Vijay Diwas event. Around the 1:13 mark, Dwivedi can be heard speaking about the Kargil War, followed by Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, showing segment of his speech that appear in the viral video. However, there is no mention of 250 soldiers being martyred.

A full livestream of the speech, uploaded by The Hindu on YouTube, was also reviewed by BOOM. At the 3:55 mark, the same segment appears without any reference to casualties, further confirming that the viral version was manipulated.

Visual inconsistencies indicate AI-manipulation: We found a clear discrepancy in the audio segment from 0:55 to 1:09 minutes in the viral video, when he makes statement about loss of 250 soldiers. During this segment, Dwivedi’s lip movements appear distorted, and do not match the spoken words, which indicates a presence of AI-manipulation. Furthermore, in several frames in the video, his rimless glasses merge unnaturally into his skin and eyes unnaturally.

Resemble.ai indicates voice cloning: We also extracted an audio snippet from the viral video from the relevant timestamps, and ran it through AI-audio detection tool Resemble.ai. It indicated a high likelihood of the audio being AI-generated.