Mock Drill Video At Gujarat's Station Viral As Terrorist Attack Foiled

A video of a mock drill conducted at Dahod station in Gujarat is viral on social media with captions claiming that police personnel had arrested terrorists from the railway station.

BOOM spoke to the Divisional Security Commissioner, Ratlam who confirmed to us that the viral video showed a mock drill conducted jointly by the officials of Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and railway employees on March 30.

The 3.20 minutes long video shows a group of policemen put blankets over two persons before disarming and taking them into custody. The police officials, all armerd and dressed in bulletproof vests, take the apprehended persons to a cell in the RPF post on the platform.

The video is accompanied with a Hindi caption which translates to 'Look how the brave Indian soldiers arrested terrorists at Dahod station'.

(Hindi: देखिए कैसे दाहोद स्टेशन में देश के वीर सैनिकों ने आतंकवादियो को पकड़ा)

The viral video shared from the Facebook page ई यूपी है चच्चा (This is UP, uncle) has been viewed over 4.9 million times.

The video has been shared on Twitter with same caption.

The video has been shared from other Facebook pages with misleading captions.

Several Facebook pages and groups have shared the video with similar misleading claims.





















Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search and found a report published on a Gujarati website Divya Bhaskar carrying a screenshot from the same video.

The report states that a mock drill was conducted by the Railway police at Dahod station on March 31. The report further states that the drill was aimed at demonstrating the precautions taken in case of a terrorist attack.





Taking cue from the report, BOOM contacted Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC), Ratlam, Raman Kumar who confirmed to us that the viral video actually showed a mock drill.



"The mock drill was conducted by three departments - the RPF, GRP and railway employees - on March 30. It was a joint mock drill regarding anti-terrorist attack. All concerned role played their duties at Dahod railway station," DSC Ratlam told BOOM.