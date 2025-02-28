Disturbing visuals of a body found in a suitcase have surfaced on social media with a false communal claim that the accused is a Muslim named Akram who killed a Hindu girl in West Bengal by luring her with the promise of marriage.

BOOM found that the viral claim is false. The station in-charge Satinath Chattoraj investigating the case told BOOM that the accused in this incident is a woman named Falguni Ghosh. The police further confirmed that they have not found any communal angle in the investigation.

The video shows a crowd intercepting two women with a trolley bag. Once opened, body parts can be seen.

A Facebook page shared the video with a Hindi caption that translates to, "In Bengal, Akram killed a Hindu girl by luring her with the promise of marriage".

(Original Text in Hindi: बंगाल में अकरम ने शादी का झांसा देकर हिंदू लड़की को उतारा मौत के घाट). BOOM has not included the video because of its graphic nature.





Click here to view an archive of the post.

The video has also been shared on X with a similar false claim.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search of key frames from the video on Google to verify the viral claim. This led to a YouTube video report by The Indian Express related to the incident.

The report stated that two women, Falguni Ghosh and Arati Ghosh, were arrested in Kolkata while attempting to dispose off a trolley bag into the river Ganga. The bag contained the dead body of a woman.

Taking a cue, we searched Google using relevant keywords and found several news articles reporting about the incident.

According to a report published by The Telegraph Online on February 25, 2025, two women were spotted with a trolley bag at Kumartoli Ghat in North Kolkata on Tuesday morning. Their suspicious behavior drew the attention of bystanders, who then confronted them.

When the women hesitated to provide information about the bag, locals alerted the police. Upon arrival, the police opened the bag and found body of a woman inside.

According to an India Today report citing police sources, the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Sumita Ghosh. The accused, Falguni Ghosh, was involved in the crime along with her mother, Arati Ghosh. Falguni told the police that the deceased was her father-in-law’s sister (aunt-in-law).

A senior Kolkata Police official informed India Today that a heated argument broke out between Falguni and Sumita on Monday evening. Falguni pushed Sumita against a wall, causing her to faint. When Sumita regained consciousness, a violent fight ensued, during which Falguni struck Sumita’s face and neck with a brick, leading to her death.

The report also revealed that a case of unnatural death was registered at North Port Police Station in Kolkata. To verify the viral communal claim, we contacted North Port Police Station, where officials confirmed that the case has been transferred to Madhyamgram Police Station in Barasat district.

No Communal Angle To The Incident: West Bengal Police

BOOM also reached out to Madhyamgram Police Station, where SHO Satinath Chattoraj confirmed that there is no communal angle in the incident. The police officer further stated that the case is under investigation and that both the deceased and the accused belong to the same religion.



