Video Of Man Lighting Firecrackers Through Sunroof Not Related To Diwali

A video of a man lighting firecrackers through a car's sunroof and subsequently setting off fireworks inside the car, is being falsely shared as Diwali celebrations gone awry in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

BOOM found the incident is from November 2024 and is unrelated to the festival and actually shows a man who was a part of a wedding party in UP.

The Air Quality Index or AQI spiked to alarming levels in the nation's capital after Diwali following the Supreme Court's nod to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government to allow people to burst 'green firecrackers' with certain restrictions.

The Claim

An Instagram page sharing the video claimed, reckless burning of fire crackers by two youths inside a car set it ablaze and injured the two during Diwali in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.The sarcastic text with the video claims, "Guess the AQI of his stupidity? Car loaded with crackers bursts into flames after a man lights fire-crackers through its sunroof."

What We Found: Video From Wedding Celebrations

Old Video: BOOM ran a related keyword search and found multiple news reports from November 28, 2024 carrying the same video. Times Of India reported, the car was a part of a wedding procession that was on its way to Dehradun from the Gandelva village when a guest recklessly burnt fire crackers through the car's sunroof in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Two young men were injured in the fire caused. The local police had seized the car and issued a challan against the vehicle owner under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Wedding car catches fire in #UttarPradesh's #Saharanpur after guest bursts firecrackers through sunroof



Media outlets like The Indian Express, Hindustan Times, NDTV, News 18 also reported the incident at the time.