Google Pay Not Protected By The RBI? False Viral Claim Revived
The claim lends credence to itself by saying the GPay is not protected by the RBI by misrepresenting a story.
Claim
Google pay is not a payment system operator and therefore transactions done through it is not protected by the RBI
Fact
The claim misrepresents a story in India Today where Google Pay tells the Delhi HC that it is not a payments operator but an authorised third-party provider of UPI and was viral in 2020. BOOM found that while UPI is developed for banks, third-party entities can facilitate them through banking partners called 'PSPs', making UPI transactions secured and eligible for redressal through the RBI. Google too clarified this in 2020, saying that the payments it facilitates are not in violation of any law and are subject to legal redressal. This has been debunked by BOOM in 2020 and 2021.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?