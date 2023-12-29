A graphic showing a collage of two photos of British singer Dua Lipa in Rajasthan is being shared with a text that claims she was sexually harassed during her vacation.

BOOM found that the claims are false and the graphic's text has been edited to make the false claim; the original graphic carried a joke about Lipa not being recognised while vacationing in the state.

British singer Dua Lipa recently visited Rajasthan and shared photos of her vacation on her Instagram account.

While the text on the graphic claims Dua Lipa was harassed in Jodhpur, a post's caption on X mentioned the location as Jaipur. It read, "India remains most dangerous country for women. Singer #DuaLipa was sexually harassed by some men in Jaipur Rajasthan"













Another caption read, "Pajeets sexually harassed Dua Lipa in India. Safest country for women saars!"













BOOM found that the claims were false; there are no verified news reports of the singer being sexually harassed during her vacation and a longer video shows her being escorted on the streets of Rajasthan.

We looked at the viral image closely and found the watermark of RVCJ on it. RVCJ is a popular social media meme page.













We then looked up RVCJ's official Instagram page and found that they had shared a similar graphic on December 28. Instead of the text in the viral image, the text here read, "Dua Lipa is casually roaming around the streets of Jodhpur and no one is recognising her. "









Below is a comparison between the viral graphic and the original graphic.













We also looked for videos of Dua Lipa in Rajasthan and found the video below shared on YouTube on December 27. This video shows that she was merely being escorted when the photo shown in the viral graphic was taken. See below:









Dua Lipa shared images from her visit to Rajasthan on her official Instagram account and the post does not contain any information similar to the viral claim.









We also looked for any news reports about Dua Lipa being harassed in Rajasthan and did not find any results.

BOOM recently debunked another false claim about Dua Lipa where posts and news articles about her performing at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup Final between India and Australia went viral.











