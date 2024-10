A viral social media claim says that BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) have launched a new shared currency to compete with the U.S. dollar.



However, BOOM found that there has been no official announcement about any such currency yet. The image circulating online is just a design of what a future BRICS currency might look like.

The 16th BRICS Summit was held between October 22 and 24 in Kazan, Russia. This year, new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined the summit for the first time.

A photo of Putin holding a “BRICS bill” with the flags of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa sparked claims that BRICS had officially launched a joint currency. However, officials clarified that this was not true.

They confirmed to Financial Express that the note Putin held was a “mock-up” presented by enthusiasts at the Kazan summit and not an official BRICS currency.

We also found a post on X from a verified BRICS information source stating that "Russian President Putin was gifted a mock-up of a 'BRICS bill' at the BRICS summit in Kazan."