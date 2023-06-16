The video of a CGI-animated tornado is viral on social media with the false claim that it shows the recent Biparjoy cyclone that has hit Gujarat. BOOM found that the video is four years old and has no links to the Biparjoy cyclone.

According to IMD, parts of Guajrat including Saurashtra and Kutch will continue to receive rainfall while other parts will witness strong winds due to the Biparjoy cyclone, before it finally weakens on Friday evening. Several areas in Gujarat have witnessed power cuts, destruction of property, and loss of livestock in the past few days as a result of the cyclone.

The video of the tornado erupting from the sky is being shared with the caption, "The visuals of #BiparjoyCyclone making a splash #LANDFALL in a port area, Kutch, Gujarat #BiparjoyUpdate #BiparjoyNews #Gujaratcyclone #cyclone #cyclone"













Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.



The post is also circulating on Facebook.













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.







FACT-CHECK







BOOM found that the video is four years old and was created using CGI animation by an Instagram user that goes by @orphicframer.

A reverse image search of key visuals from the video on Yandex led us to an Instagram page called @creativemobs. Our viral video was shared on this page on October 17, 2020 with a caption that tagged the artist who created this effect, @orphicframer.















Click here to view.



We scrolled through @orphicframer's profile and found that they had also uploaded the video on June 7, 2019 on their Instagram profile.









In @orphicframer's bio, we also found a link to their YouTube page which carried a longer version of the viral video. Uploaded on December 22, 2018, the video was titled, 'Tornado in Jersey, Channel Islands (CGI simulation)(TikTok)'.

The description mentioned that this CGI animation was created using Adobe After Effects and Cinema 4D.















Click here to view.





