Batman At US Capitol Protest? No, This Is An Old Video

News website Moneycontrol shared a video from May 2020 of a person dressed up as Batman with the false claim that it was shot at the US Capitol when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building.

BOOM found that the original video was shot during the May 2020 Black Lives Matter protest that swept through the USA following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Moneycontrol shared the video on Facebook and Twitter with the caption: Pro-Donald Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn the election & amidst the chaos, #Batman arrives at the #USCapitolBuilding.













They have since deleted the posts. The archive of the posts can be found here and here.

The video shows a person dressed as Batman walk through a cloud of smoke even as protestors chanted in the background. The video has also been widely shared on social media with the same claim.

BREAKING NEWS: Batman has arrived at the capitol building in DC pic.twitter.com/m0OCcjgUP3 — Magic John's Son (@6foot3neighbor) January 6, 2021

The video is being shared after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol even as the US Congress was ratifying the results of the 2020 US Presidential Elections between Trump and Joe Biden.

Protestors sporting Trump and QAnon flags entered many offices as well as the US Senate chamber. A woman has been shot dead and Washington DC has been placed under a curfew.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search on Google with "US Protests Batman" and found this article from June 4, 2020 about cosplayers lending their support to anti-racist protests in America by cosplaying as superheroes.

The article mentioned that a man dressed up a Batman was present at the protests in Philadelphia. The article identified him as Bob Gade who cosplays as "Bucks County Batman".

According to this article in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Gade went to the Philadelphia City Hall on May 30, 2020 to lend his support to the protest.

We then found the original video on Gade's official Instagram page which was posted on May 31, 2020.