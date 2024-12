A photo showing a man wearing an Islamic skull cap and standing on the Indian national flag has been falsely shared as a real scene.

BOOM found the photo to be fake. AI detection tools confirmed that the image is artificially generated and does not show a real incident.









Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

Fact Check

BOOM examined the picture closely and identified anomalies with the human anatomy often seen in AI-generated photos.





BOOM had debunked several AI-generated photographs with similar issues that were circulated on social media with false claims. Read more about them here, here, and here.

We tested the photo using various AI detection tools. TrueMedia, an AI detection tool designed for journalists, determined with 99% confidence that the image was likely generated using Stable Diffusion, a generative AI model capable of creating unique photorealistic images from text and image prompts.





The result can be seen here.

The viral image was also analysed using another AI detection tool, Hive Moderation, which concluded with 99 per cent confidence that the photograph likely contains AI-generated or deepfake content. A screenshot of the result can be seen below.





According to a recent report, Bangladesh confirmed 88 registered incidents of communal violence in the country after the fall of the Awami League government. This comes after the visit of Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka where concerns over the attacks on minorities were raised. There have also been reports of Bangladesh engineering students disrespecting the Indian flag.