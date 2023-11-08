A photograph depicting a group of people sitting and eating together amidst the debris is now circulating on social media platforms with a false claim that it shows a real scene from war-torn Gaza.

The picture is being shared as Israel continues carrying out airstrikes and bombardments in the Gaza Strip following the declaration of war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

However, BOOM found that the image does not show an actual scene from Palestine. We observed significant anomalies in the image that are commonly noticed in artificially generated images.



One of the X (formerly known as Twitter) users posted the photo with the caption, "You can’t kill the desire to live, share and rebuild. No bombs can destroy the Palestinian spirit".





The picture has also been shared on Facebook believing it to be a real one.





Fact Check

BOOM closely examined the photograph and identified multiple inconsistencies in the image. Additionally, we observed unusual elements in the picture that are not typically found in a natural photograph depicting an original scene.

Weird Faces, Bizarre Figures



We noticed that the picture features several individuals, but many of their faces are distorted, hazy and blurred. Despite being a close-up image, the photograph shows anomalies in defining the facial features of the human like figures present. The image has eerie looking human beings with darkened noses and eyes.





Abnormal Body Features, Visual Distortions



On a more thorough examination, we noticed other anomalies that are often indicative of an artificially generated image. For instance, we observed one individual with their thumb appearing to overlap their palm while holding food. Also, we noticed a boy with only four fingers.

According to research, artificially generated images often produce imperfect hands and legs.

Furthermore, the bottle caps on the table displayed peculiar visuals, almost resembling illustrations rather than real objects.





It is important to note that the majority of AI image generation software generate images from text inputs. These programs utilise image generation models that create pictures based on extensive datasets, adhering to patterns associated with the provided text inputs. Additionally, artificial image generators occasionally produce images that lack practical relevance.



We also used AI detection tools, including Hive Moderation and AI or Not, to further confirm the same. The results from both the tools also suggested that the image appears to have been generated by artificial image software. One can view the results below.











