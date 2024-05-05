Footage from an accidental explosion in Ballari's Kalyan Jewellers during the refuelling of an air-conditioner is being shared on social media with the false claim that it is a terrorist attack.

BOOM found news reports and statements from the police that confirmed that the explosion was caused due to a refuelling malfunction of the central air conditioning unit at the jewellery store.

The graphic footage being shared shows a heavily injured body in the jewellery store being taken away by a group of people. A verified X user shared the footage with the caption, "Breaking Alerts🚨 Bharat🇮🇳 🚨 There has been an IED blast in the showroom of Kalyan Jewelers in Bellary, Karnataka. Due to the horrific blast, many people are reported to have been seriously injured. It's Islamist Attack...?"





We also found posts on Facebook sharing the same footage and calling it a 'bomb blast', and connecting it to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru that happened earlier this year. Click here and here to view such posts.

Fact Check

BOOM did keyword searches on Google with "Kalyan jewellers ballari blast", which led us to multiple news reports on the incident.

A report by Asianet Newsable on the incident mentions that the blast took place due to a gas refuelling malfunction, that injured six individuals. It also adds that a technician remains in critical condition, while the police is investigating into it as a matter of negligence. Ballari Superintendent of Police confirmed to Asianet Newsable that "no foul play is suspected".

We also found reports by Times Now and Kannada Prabha which confirmed the same.

Furthermore, we found a tweet by a blue tick X handle of Karnataka State Police, that stated, "The cause was an air conditioner gas explosion, and @BallariSp has already visited, and an investigation is continuing. Don't spread rumors and don't listen to rumours." This tweet further quote-tweeted the following now-deleted tweet that also made the false claim of the blast being a result of foul play.





