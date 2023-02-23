All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi recently tweeted a blank image mocking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and misleadingly claimed that Gehlot did not meet the family members of two Muslim youths from Rajasthan Junaid and Nasir who were killed in Haryana.

BOOM found the claim to be misleading. We were able to confirm that Gehlot did meet relatives of Junaid and Nasir on February 18, 2023, along with minister Zahida Khan.

As per news reports, few self-proclaimed 'cow protectors' allegedly killed Junaid and Nasir over suspicion of cattle smuggling and burnt them alive inside a car. The police on February 16 recovered their burnt bodies in Haryana's Bhiwani district. The relatives of the deceased have accused Bajrang Dal and other extremist Hindu organisations of the murder. However, the organisations have denied the allegations.

Owaisi tweeted a blank image with a caption saying, "BREAKING: Exclusive photo of Ashok Gehlot meeting Junaid’s & Nasir’s family".

Click here to view the tweet.



Other verified users also tweeted the blank picture reiterating the same.

BREAKING: Exclusive photo of @ashokgehlot51 meeting Junaid’s & Nasir’s family pic.twitter.com/q0e8dz0tu9 — Dr Mohd Shakir Khan (@prof_shak) February 21, 2023

Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM ran a related keyword search and found several news reports mentioning Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meeting the relatives of Junaid and Nasir.

A Zee News report from February 19, 2023, stated that the family members of Junaid and Nasir met Gehlot along with Rajasthan minister Zahida Khan regarding the kidnapping and murder which took place in Haryana. The article also mentioned that the relatives of the two Muslim youths also urged the CM to conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter.





Another News 18 Rajasthan video report from February 19, 2023, also covered the meeting between Gehlot and the deceased's family members. The report mentions that minister Zahida Khan had brought the relatives to meet the CM.



Gehlot's official Twitter handle tweeted a photo of the meeting on February 21.



The tweet in Hindi translates to, "A few days ago, I met the families of Junaid and Nasir, who lost their lives due to violence in Haryana. Rajasthan Police is making all out efforts to provide justice to the victims of this heinous crime and justice will be ensured."



BOOM also reached out to CM Gehlot's Special Service Officer (Officer on Special Duty) Lokesh Sharma for further verification.



Sharma confirmed that a delegation comprising of both Junaid and Nasir's family members met Gehlot on February 18, 2023. The officer also informed that state minister Zahida Khan had brought the families to meet the Rajasthan chief minister.



