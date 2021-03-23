Anti-France Protest Photo Falsely Linked To PM Modi's Bangladesh Visit

A 2020 image of a protest in Bangladesh against French president Emmanuel Macron has resurfaced with claims that it shows a huge agitation by Muslims against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the country.

The image is viral in the wake of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh that is scheduled between March 26 and 27. The Ministry of External Affairs announced on March 17 that PM Modi will participate in the commemoration of three events during his visit to the neighbouring country - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Bangladesh's father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic ties, and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

Netizens posted the photograph with the caption, "Masha Allah! Anti-Modi protest today in Dhaka by the Islamic parties".

(Original text in Bangla: "মাশাল্লাহ! ঢাকায় ইসলামী দলগুলোর আজকের মোদী বিরোধী আন্দোলন।")



Several netizens have also hailed Bangladeshi Islamic groups for staging protests against the Indian prime minister based on the narrative of the viral image.

According to reports massive rallies were taken out on March 19 as a mark of protest against PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh. Following Friday prayer, tens of thousands of Muslims took to the streets criticising the government for inviting the Indian prime minister despite opposition from different quarters. Also Read: Women's Day Celebration Clip From Bhopal Viral With Misleading Claims Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the same image published in several news articles in October 2020. New Straits Times article from October 2020 carried the image with a caption, "Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh party take part in a march towards the French Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh". According to the report, protesters marched through the Bangladesh capital then in an anti-France rally as President Emmanuel Macron defended cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.





We found the same image in the EPA stock photos. The description of the image reads, 'Protest in Bangladesh against Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad cartoons. Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh party take part in a march towards the French Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 27 October 2020. The protest was held in response to French president Emmanuel Macron's comments following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in class. Macron vowed his country would not give up publishing such cartoons. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM' The image was credited to EPA (European Press Photo Agency).









The image was shot on October 27, 2020.





