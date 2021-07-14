Viral Claim Of Amul Firing 1.38 Lakh Workers For Eating Beef Is Fake

A viral social media claim that the 'owner' of Amul Milk - Anand Seth - has fired 1.38 lakh employees for consuming beef, is false.

Amul is a Gujarat-based dairy cooperative society and is not owned by an individual. BOOM contacted the head office of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, the cooperative body which manages brand Amul. An official there rubbished the viral claim.

The viral post in Hindi, translates to 'Owner of Amul Milk Anand Seth fired 1.38 lakh employees for consuming beef'.

(Hindi: अमूल दूध के मालिक आनंद सेठ ने गौमांस खाने वाले 1.38 लाख कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला। धन्यवाद आनंद सेठ जी).

The same claim is viral from several Twitter handles.

🚩🚩हर कदम हिन्दु एकता की ओर🚩🚩



अमूल दूध के मालिक आनंद सेठ ने अपने फैक्ट्री से 1 लाख 38 हजार मुस्लिम लोगों को निकाला...

कहा देश में थूक वाला जिहाद देख कर हम अपने देश के लोगों को गंदा दूध, दही, घी नहीं खिला-पिला सकते...



क्योंकि अमूल दूध पीता है इंडिया

जय श्री राम 🙏🙏🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/A8XF8yO5Na — अवनीश कान्त त्रिपाठी 'नवीन' (@naveen0265) July 8, 2021

















Fact Check

Amul is a dairy cooperative based in Anand, Gujarat formed in 1946. The cooperative has no owner and it is managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF). As mentioned on the website of GCMMF, the cooperative body was formed in 1973. Its daily milk procurement is about 23 million litres per day from 18600 village milk co-operative societies, 18 member unions covering 33 districts and 3.6 million milk producer members, according to its website. It had a turnover for $5.1 billion for 2019-20.



Shamalbhai B Patel is the current chairman while Valamjibhai R Humbal is the vice chairman of GCMMF. The managing director of the cooperative is RS Sodhi.

As Amul stands for Anand Milk Udyog Limited, the fictitious name of Anand Seth as the 'owner' of Amul seems to have been picked up from here.





BOOM also contacted the head office of GCMMF in Gujarat. Speaking to BOOM, an official from GCMMF refuted the viral claim.

"Amul is a cooperative of dairy farmers. There is no owner. Moreover, we don't have these many employees," the official told BOOM.

