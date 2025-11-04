Amit Shah Did Not Say All Party Workers Survive On BJP Ration

A fake graphic of NDTV India purportedly quoting Home Minister Amit Shah as saying that social media workers of all political parties survive on ration provided by the Bharatiya Janata Party has surfaced online. According to the graphic the viral remarks were made by Shah in NDTV's Bihar Powerplay Conclave.

BOOM watched the entire interview of Shah given to NDTV India on November 1, 2025 and did not find any such statement made by him about social media workers of political parties.

The Claim

The viral graphic with NDTV India's logo claimed Amit Shah said, "All workers on social media, irrespective of whichever party they belong to, are living on "our 5 kilos of ration." (Translated from Hindi)

Click here to see a post and here for the archive.

What We Found

1. Viral Graphic Is Morphed: BOOM observed the viral graphic had 'Powerplay' and 'Bihar Assembly Elections 2025' written on it. We then ran a keyword search and found NDTV India's X post thread from November 1, highlighting the key points from Shah's Election Changer Session with the news outlet. We watched the entire interview but did not find any such statement made by Shah. He mainly spoke on various election related topics including BJP's alliance with the JDU.

Below is a comparison of both the viral graphic and the original one from NDTV India. It can be seen that the font is different from the one used by NDTV.





2. NDTV Debunked The Claim: NDTV published an article on November 3, 2025, calling out the viral graphic as fake. The news outlet further stressed that Amit Shah did not make any such statement during the Bihar election summit held by NDTV in Patna on November 1.