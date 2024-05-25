A video of Home Minister Amit Shah purportedly calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees meaningless and saying that he forgets about them once the elections are over is viral online.

BOOM found that the claims are false and the original video has been cropped to make the false claim. In the longer version, Shah can be seen referring to the Congress while making the statement.

In the viral video, Shah can be heard saying in Hindi, "I am telling you these guarantees have no meaning, they talk until the elections and then forget about it."

A user on X shared the video with the caption, "It was Amit Shah ji who invented the phrase jhumla, now he is saying that even the guarantee has no meaning, he says they speak till the elections and then forget about it. Overall, he wants to capture the Prime Minister's seat himself. First he implicated Modi in the name of jhumla, now he is doing the same with guarantee."

(Original text in Hindi: "अमित शाह जी ने ही जुमले का अविष्कार किया था, अब बोल रहें है गारंटी का भी कोई मतलब नही है, ये चुनाव तक बोलतें है फिर भूल जाते है। कुल मिलाकर ये प्रधानमंत्री की कुर्सी पर खुद कब्जा करना चाहतें है। पहले जुमलेबाज़ के नाम से मोदी को फसाया, अब गारंटी की भी वाट लगा दी।")













FACT CHECK





BOOM found that the claims are false and the original video shows Amit Shah referring to the Congress' promises or guarantees and calling them meaningless.

We ran a reverse image search of some key frames from the viral video on Google and found the original interview shared by ANI on May 15, 2024. The video was titled 'Amit Shah's full interview on PoK, NDA seat prediction, Mamata, Swati Maliwal-Kejriwal & more' and showed ANI's Smita Prakash interviewing Shah.









At the 25:14 mark, Prakash questions Amit Shah about why he called the Congress' guarantees 'Chinese'. To this, he says in Hindi, "I just went to Telangana. The women there are waiting for their Rs 12,000. The farmers there are waiting for the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh. The girls there are waiting for the scooter. Rahul ji had promised, he had a guarantee, they are looking for him."

To this, Prakash says, "Now the elections are over in the south, he (Rahul Gandhi) has come to the north."

That is when Amit Shah says, "He used to go when there were elections in the South, that's why I say that his guarantee has no meaning, he says it till the elections and then forgets it."

This part of Shah's statement has been cropped and shared out of context to claim that he made the remark in reference to PM Modi.












