Fact-Check: Did Amit Shah Say Sardar Patel Opposed The 1960 Indus Treaty?

A video of Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Lok Sabha is being shared with the misleading claim that he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel opposed the 1960 Indus Water Treaty — even though Patel passed away in 1950. However, BOOM found that Shah was interrupted mid-speech by an unidentified Member of Parliament, and his mention of Patel came in response to that interjection, and not while discussing the Indus Water Treaty.

The Claim: Video shows Shah Saying That In 1960 Sardar Patel Opposed Indus Treaty

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted the viral video on her X handle with Hindi text which translates to English as follows - "Lie told in Parliament: In 1960, Sardar Patel had protested, he went to Air India Radio (AIR) in his car, and closed the doors, so that they don't make the announcement. - Amit Shah. Here is the truth: Sardar Patel died in December 1950."

सरदार पटेल जी का निधन 1950 में ही हो गया था



तो फिर 1960 में सरदार पटेल जी ने विरोध कैसे किया?



अमित शाह जी आज अपने ही लिखे WhatsApp फॉरवर्ड पढ़ रहे थे



pic.twitter.com/IK8JwfeAXP — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) July 29, 2025





What We Found: Sequence Of Events

BOOM watched Shah’s full speech from Sansad TV, which runs 1 hour, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds. The viral excerpt begins at the 41:47 mark.

On July 29, 2025, while addressing the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were linked to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. He also slammed the Congress party, criticising its Kashmir policy. Blaming former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Shah claimed that the existence of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was a direct result of Nehru’s untimely ceasefire with the neighbouring country.

Between 41:47 and 41:50, even as Shah says, “Manyawar, in 1960,”, he was interrupted by an unidentified opposition MP shouting "Sardar Patel .. (not clear)". This interjection becomes clearer when the playback speed is reduced to 0.75x.

Responding to the interruption, Shah continues: “Sardar Patel protested, he went to All India Radio (AIR) in his car and closed the doors so that they don’t make the announcement.”

He then looks down at his papers and resumes: “Manyawar, In the year 1960, we were geographically and strategically strong on the issue of Indus waters. But what they did? The Indus Waters Treaty was signed and 80% of India’s water was given to Pakistan…” continuing to make the remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty signed by Nehru between India and Pakistan.

This can be verified by lowering playback speed and increasing the background audio. You can watch it below.

The enhanced clip with the MP’s interjection (audible around 15 seconds) can be seen below where it becomes clear that Shah invoked the name of Sardar Patel in the context of ceasefire announced by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948 against Pakistan.





This sequence establishes that Shah did not claim Sardar Patel opposed the 1960 Indus Treaty. He was replying to another MP’s interjection, and then resumed discussing the treaty and blaming Nehru, which led to the confusion.

BOOM could not independently verify the claim made by Shah that Sardar Patel had gone to All India Radio to oppose the India-Pak ceasefire.

Amit Malviya Shares Video With Misleading Claim

Ironically, even the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared the viral clip, claiming that Shah said Patel opposed the treaty in 1960.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah:



“In 1960, despite opposition from Sardar Patel, the Indus Waters Treaty was signed. At a time when India held both geographical and strategic advantage, nearly 80% of our water resources were handed over to Pakistan.”



He further noted:



▪️ In the…




