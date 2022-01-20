No News Found

No, Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Say UP Needs 'Yogi Sarkar' To Prosper

BOOM found that the Samajwadi Party leader said Uttar Pradesh needs yogya sarkar and not Yogi sarkar.

By - Nivedita Niranjankumar
Loading...
  |  20 Jan 2022 10:32 AM GMT
No, Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Say UP Needs Yogi Sarkar To Prosper

A video of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav saying for Uttar Pradesh to prosper a "yogya sarkar" (worthy government) is necessary is being shared with a false claim that he said the state needs "Yogi sarkar" meaning Bharatiya Janata Party leader and current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls starting February 10, 2022 with the results set to be declared on March 10, 2022. The seven phase election in the state is turning out to be a tight race between Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party and the ruling Yogi Adityanath led BJP government.

The video is being shared on Facebook with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "Akhilesh Yadav said Yogi Adityanath will form the government".

(Original text in Hindi - अखिलेश यादव ने बोला बनेगी योगी आदित्यनाथ की सरकार)

It is also being shared with another caption in Hindi that translates to, "Akhilesh Yadav has spoken what is actually in his mind. He is saying that only Yogi government will be formed. Then you say, that it is Owaisi who is an agent of the BJP."

(Original text in Hindi -दिल की बात आखिर जुबान पर आ ही गई देख लो akhilesh yadav बोल रहे हैं 👉योगी सरकार ही बनेगी | जुम्मानो फिर कहते हो ओवैसी साहब बीजेपी का एजेंट है|)




FACT CHECK

We noticed that the video in the Facebook post had the logo of Headlines India with the latter written in Hindi. We ran a search for the name on Facebook and found the page for the Uttar Pradesh based local news channel and found the same video uploaded on January 2 by them.

In the original, from the counter 55 seconds, Yadav who is addressing a crowd says, "We want to request that if Uttar Pradesh has to get on the road of prosperity, then a worthy government needs to be elected." The word, "Yogya" can be clearly heard at the counter of 1.03 seconds.

(Original text in Hindi - हम आपसे निवेदन करना चाहते है, अगर उत्तर प्रदेश को ख़ुशली के रास्ते लेजना है तो योग्य सरकार बने गी)

Watch the original video below :

The word play of Yogya sarkar vs Yogi sarkar is something Yadav has used previously in several speeches and interviews. He has used the same term in an India Today interview from December, 2021 and in speeches made in October as part of his campaigns for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.



Claim :   Akhilesh Yadav said Uttar Pradesh needs Yogi sarkar to prosper
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
akhilesh yadav yogi adityanath BJP Uttar Pradesh uttar pradesh news Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2022 Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Fake news Election fake news 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News

📝Stay updated with all our latest fact check stories.
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×