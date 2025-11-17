News18 Article On Doval’s ‘ISI Recruited More Hindus’ Remark Erroneous

News18 recently published a report claiming that a video of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, where he is heard stating that ISI has recruited more Hindus than Muslims for intelligence tasks in India, is a deepfake. The outlet carried Doval’s on-record denial and incorrectly framed the clip as manipulated, and also erroneously wrote “ISIS” instead of “ISI.”
BOOM reviewed the source footage and found that News18’s assessment is incorrect. The video is authentic, dates back to 2014, and predates the availability of modern deepfake tools. The full recording shows no signs of tampering or synthetic audio, according to BOOM’s analysis and assessments shared by the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU).
The clip has gone viral in the backdrop of the November 10, 2025 car explosion in Delhi that claimed 13 lives, as part of a larger terror module that authorities are investigating across several states.
The Claim
News18 published an article titled, “Ajit Doval Issues Denial After 'Hindus Attracted To ISIS' Video, Flags Deepfake Threat,” in which they carried Doval’s official denial.
The report stated: “Speaking to CNN-News18, Doval clarified that he has never made such a statement and warned that the clip appears to be a case of deepfake manipulation, designed to distort India’s national-security discourse.” (archive here)
The same was also reported by Moneycontrol (archive here).
What We Found
BOOM found that the viral clip is not a deepfake. The video originates from a publicly available recording of a 2014 event.
BOOM has also escalated the video to media forensics experts for further verification. This article will be updated upon receiving their assessments.